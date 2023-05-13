Heather Keenan Miller was the 2003 valedictorian of The Dunham School, an independent, inter-denominational, Christian, college-preparatory, coeducational day school founded in 1981. Miller is now the senior manager of investor relations for WM, the leading waste management and environmental solutions provider in North America.
She is married to Stephen Miller, a Parkview Baptist graduate. The two met in Baton Rouge one summer during college and recently celebrated 12 years of marriage. They have three kids: Rhett, 8, Hayes, 6, and Eliza, 4. Miller and her family now reside in Cypress, Texas.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
I had always done well in school and prided myself in that, so I think being the valedictorian felt like a natural goal for me. I knew throughout high school that I wanted to go to college outside of Louisiana to experience a new place, so being the valedictorian of my class seemed like a good way to strengthen my college applications.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
I was proud to be the valedictorian of such an impressive class — and also nervous about giving a speech at graduation!
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
I have a Bachelor of Arts in journalism with a concentration in public relations from Baylor University and a Masters of Business Administration from Rice University.
Did you get the degree(s) you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
As I entered college, I considered studying engineering but pivoted quickly toward liberal arts. About five years into my career, I decided to balance out my education with an MBA.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
My first job was as a corporate communications coordinator for a large midstream energy company. After I completed my MBA, I worked in a couple different finance roles before finding a sweet spot in investor relations. Today, I am a senior manager of investor relations for WM, the leading waste management and environmental solutions provider in North America.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
I have no clue what I expected from my career 20 years ago, but I think it's all I could have hoped for. … I've learned a lot, worked with fantastic people, and gotten to contribute to two great companies, all while helping to provide for my family.
What are your future career goals?
I don't have a career destination in mind. I know I'm on the right path when the journey is challenging and rewarding.