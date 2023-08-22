The postcards just keep a'comin for the 2023 Postcard Project which will end Sept. 4, Labor Day. To date, we've received 215 postcards from 48 states and 22 countries — not including more than 400 vintage postcards one reader sent in a box!
Even with the plethora of postcards, we have yet to receive postcards from all 50 states. To reach the goal of receiving postcards from all 50 states, we await postcards from Delaware and Connecticut. We also hope to receive postcards from as many countries as possible — all by Labor Day.
Readers continue to amaze us with their humor, insights, whimsy and heartfelt messages — and, despite the go-to virtual world that so many people are willing to put pen to paper, find a stamp and send the postcard on its way.
Dillon mailed a postcard from New Jersey, which was one of our missing states until this week. He wrote, "Jan at The Advocate, Heard you needed a postcard from N.J. So here you go! Visiting my brother at Asbury Park. 79 degrees with a light breeze and no humidity. Amazing! The beach is lovely!
From Maryland, another state we needed until last week, Jane wrote, "I was born and raised in Baltimore and moved to Louisiana in 1978 when my husband was transferred to Stennis. We reset here every summer."
Don't we all need to reset every summer? I want to visit Jane!
From Arizona, at his mother's request, Sean wrote: "Greetings from historically hot Phoenix! I invite any climate change deniers to take a leisurely stroll around here one summer afternoon. Anyway, I thought this card was cool because it shows the Suns' arena and Camelback Mountain!"
From Innsbruck, Austria, Caroline Rader of Lafayette wrote: "I am here for six weeks participating in the UNO-Innsbruck Study Abroad program and just had to send you a postcard for your collection! Me experience here has been nothing short of spectacular! I have been learning such remarkable knowledge from my World War II history course and my psychology course of drug, crime and culture regulations of other countries. This program is phenomenal and has had such an impact on my educational journey!"
From Germany, Daniela wrote: Greetings from my hometown Munich. A few years ago, I was in Baton Rouge, it was great! My uncle lived there. Now I'm looking forward to the Octoberfest — I love beer!"
From Alabama, Gayle George, of Lafayette, wrote: "I recommend every American citizen make a trip to the Legacy Museum and Memorial. So powerful, haunting, painful, enraging, frustrating and yet beautiful and inspiring. Birmingham is quite historic."
If you would like to participate in the fun, which goes way beyond postcards, mail a postcard to Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809.