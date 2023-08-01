Postcards are pouring in for the 2023 Postcard Project. With today's mail delivery, we're up to 167 postcards in total from 14 countries and 44 states.
We're still missing postcards from six states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota and Utah. The 2023 Postcard project started Memorial Day and will wrap up on Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Thus far, we've received a variety of types of postcards from readers or friends of readers from across the country and the world — including four quilted postcards, three hand-painted watercolor postcards, one on cork and one that's a handmade collage. Additionally, a woman in Lafayette sent a box of 408 vintage postcards that her mother had collected through the years.
Most readers take the time to write notes. Messages are sometimes funny and other times tender, like a message from a reader visiting Međugorje, a village in Bosnia and Herzegovina that since 1981 has been the destination for an unofficial Catholic pilgrimage because the Virgin Mary allegedly appeared at a place called Apparition Hill. The reader wrote that she was "trying to find hope, peace and solace in" her faith after experiencing a family tragedy this year.
Another from Columbia, Missouri, has a message that reads: "We moved up here after Katrina kicked us out of NOLA (lived in the Marigny Triangle). My partner played saxophone for a funk band and I worked at the aquarium. We love this place, Glenne's (pictured on the reverse side of the postcard) the best Creole food in town!"
Jerome Garvey, in Oregon, simply writes on his postcard: "Great idea. More postcards. Fewer texts, TikTok, Tweets, etc. LSU grad summering in the cool Northwest."
From the Faroe Islands, Allen and Melanie Rome from Metairie wrote, "Inspired by images of the Faroe Islands and specifically this hike, this lesser known destination is our first international travel since the end of the pandemic. Photos can't really capture the beauty. The locals are warm. The temperature is cool, and in the summer, the sun never really sets."
From Phyllis Davis on a postcard of houseboats in Sausalito, California: "Back in May, Pete and I were watching 'The Last Thing He Told Me' on Apple TV. The series started in a houseboat in Sausalito. We found and rented one. Having a wonderful time here."
From Bruges, Belgium, David and Linda Vardaman from Niceville, Florida, who say they just completed a 10-day bike and barge tour which started in Amsterdam, write: "Each day you ride about 20 miles and meet the barge further down stream. Geaux Tigers."
If you would like to participate in The Postcard Project, send a postcard to: Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809