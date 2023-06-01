While Pride Fest in Baton Rouge and Pride Acadiana in Lafayette, both on June 24, are still the largest LGBTQ+ gatherings in the area this month, there are lots more events to choose from between now and June 30.
Take in the first Baton Rouge Pride Talent Show on Saturday. How about a drag brunch at the Hilton on June 11? Or a candlelight concert on June 16 or 17?
In Lafayette, there's a queer film fest and a health and wellness fair, among other happenings.
Here's our list of events so far. Want to add something to The Advocate's Pride calendar? Email basic information and contact number to red@theadvocate.com.
BATON ROUGE
THURSDAY
"THE BEAT GOES ON: A CHER TRIBUTE SHOW": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The international touring show features American singer/actress Lisa McClowry's portrayal of the Goddess of Pop in her one-woman Broadway-style live stage show. Special happy hour precedes show. Dress as your favorite Cher and compete in the costume contest. $50-$60. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY
PRIDE KICKOFF FAMILY DAY EVENT: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St. Face paintings, informational resources, games, arts & crafts and panel of speakers. Adults, $15; children 12 and younger, $7. allevents.in.
RAINBOW ROAD EDM PRIDE KICK-OFF DANCE PARTY: Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. With DJ Ruff and featuring electronic dance performances by Lexis Redd D'Ville, Andy Black and Donna Nirvana. splashbr.com.
SATURDAY
CELEBRATION OF ALL: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 8551 Scotland Ave. Live music, vendors, artists and creators, presented by Levitt AMP. Free.
BATON ROUGE PRIDE TALENT SHOW: PROUD TO BE ME: 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Designed to provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals of all ages to come together and have the opportunity to showcase their talents in a welcoming and intimate environment. Limited seating. $15. (225) 924-6496 or mmiyagi@theatrebr.org.
MONDAY
WHY PRIDE: A COLLABORATION WITH THE TREVOR PROJECT: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center Shell Gallery, 233 St. Ferdinand St. New exhibition in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in the area. Opening reception 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16. artsbr.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
SLAY! THE ALLY CELEBRATION DANCE PARTY: SplashBR, 2183 Highland Road. With DJ Affiliated and celebrating allies in the community. splashbr.com.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
HILTON DRAG BRUNCH: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. Drag performances, brunch menu and bottomless mimosas. Must be 21 or older. $60. allevents.in.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
LADIES' PRIDE: Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Celebrating Ladies' Pride with performances by Mahogany Campbell, Koko Valentine and Mizz Evangelista. splashbr.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
THE 20TH ANNUAL BLUE PARTY: Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Billed as the longest-running Pride party in Baton Rouge's history. Wearing blue is encouraged. splashbr.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JUNE 16-17
PRIDE: A CANDLELIGHT CONCERT CELEBRATING QUEER MUSICAL ICONS: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Virginia and John Noland Black Box Studio, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 321 St. Ferdinand St. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's string quartet will perform music from Elton John, Chopin, Frank Ocean, Stephen Sondheim, Jonathan Larsen, Tchaikovsky and more. Limited to 75 ticket holders. Concerts last about 60 minutes, doors open 30 minutes prior, and there is no late seating. $35-$55. brso.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
LGBTQ+ MOVIE NIGHT: "ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE": 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Out of the Box LGBT+ Center, 9148 Scotland Ave. A romantic comedy about a confident young Black trans woman. Free. Register via email to Timeless.Tate@youthoasis.org.
TUESDAY AND FRIDAY, JUNE 20 AND 23
KISS MY DANCE MOVES: TO ALL MY WOMEN THAT WANT TO FEEL THEMSELVES: 7:30 p.m., RD3 Elite Dance Studio, 8525 Greenwell Springs Road. A night of fun and empowerment celebrating the LGBT+ community. $20. allevents.in.
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
JEN KOBER WITH SPECIAL GUEST JEFF D: STAND UP COMEDY SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. A Lake Charles native and comedienne, Kober brings her original blend of stand-up, storytelling and improvised rock-n-roll comedy. Jeff D adds unique Southern-style humor, riotous stories, hilarious characters and satiric point of view. For ages 14 and up. $40-$50, includes a meet and greet after the show. manshiptheatre.org.
PRIDE: Splash Nightclub: 2183 Highland Road. Celebration leading up to Pride Fest. Rainbow gear encouraged.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
BATON ROUGE PRIDE FESTIVAL: Noon to 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. It's the 15th year for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation-presented fest and this year's theme is “Proud To Be Me." For the first time, there will be a celebrity emcee, TV personality Carson Kressley ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," "Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes"). The event will stretch through the center's Exhibition Halls, River View Room and Galleria. The entertainment lineup includes "Ru Paul's Drag Race" alums Kennedy Davenport and Jasmin Masters. Also, a community resource fair (the “Rainbow Bazaar,” the fourth annual makers market (“Queerative Market"), in partnership with LEUR Magazine. In addition, there'll be Drag Queen Story Time, in which local drag performers will read books to the audience on inclusion, acceptance and anti-bullying; entertainment by local community organizations such as the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Theater Baton Rouge; Blessing of Relationships, free HIV testing and education on PrEP.
3 ON 3 PRIDE IN THE 225 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Noon to 5 p.m., 4545 Sherwood Common Blvd., Suite 4C. For supporters and members of the LGBT+ community. $10. allevents.in.
PRIDE SATURDAY: Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Starring "Ru Paul's Drag Race star Ra'Jah O'Hara. Meet and greet available. splashbr.com.
LAFAYETTE
SATURDAY
PRIDE ACADIANA: QUEER FILM FESTIVAL: Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St. Presented by the Acadiana Queer Collective, the screenings showcase queer stories from filmmakers of the South.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
GIVE BACK NIGHT: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Walk Ons, 2336 Kaliste Saloom Road. A portion of sale proceeds will go directly to Acadiana Queer Collective. https://www.acadianaqueercollective.org/.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
PRIDE ACADIANA 2023: 10:30 a.m to 4 p.m., downtown. Details TBA. acadianaqueercollective.org.
PRIDE ACADIANA HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 209 Jefferson St., Suite A. Seeks to connect participants with LGBT-allied professionals in the realm of physical and mental health. https://www.acadianaqueercollective.org/
If you know of other events celebrating Pride Month that are not listed here, email details to Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.