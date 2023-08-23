Stephanie Bartage is a little nervous about directing "The Shawshank Redemption."
She isn't worried about 225 Theatre Collective cast's presentation of this stage adaptation of Stephen King's popular novella. The 12 actors telling this prison tale of hope are more than ready to take the stage.
Jacob Bensimon, based in New Orleans, created the sets, and Bartage and her crew transported them from New Orleans to Baton Rouge. Now they stand ready for opening night on Friday at the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building.
What triggers Bartage's nerves in her directing of "Shawshank" is when people start talking about the 1994 Oscar-nominated film.
"When I mention that we're staging 'Shawshank Redemption,' everyone says, 'Oh I love the film' or 'It's my favorite film,' and that does make me a little nervous, because of the way I cast this," she said.
Audiences will notice a stark difference when 225 Theatre Collective's version of the character, Red, takes the stage.
"We didn't cast an African American in the role," Bartage said. "So, that's going to be something different in how it's portrayed, but it's also opening up the audiences' minds on what could be."
This is a mission for 225 Theatre Collective — diversity in roles and choices of plays to bring to the stage. Every casting call is open, meaning roles aren't limited to race or ethnicity or age. In the end, the best actor is chosen for the role.
And when selecting its plays, the company looks for stories that aren't often staged.
"I guess, for me, I want to choose something that will stick with people," Bartage said. "Sometimes that means that it could be a heavy subject or a heavy story. There are a lot of things that are overdone in theater, and there's nothing wrong with that. But I think, for us, we want it to be unique in the way that, yes, we want to bring more diverse plays to the stage, plays that maybe people have never heard of."
Like, for instance, "The Shawshank Redemption." The movie certainly has a following, but many people don't know that it has been adapted for the stage.
That is, until now. The theater company will be performing an adaptation by Owen O'Neill and David Johns, who based their play on the novella, yet it also follows the film script.
"It follows the story pretty well," Bartage said. "It's very fast-paced, so that's been a challenge to stage. The scenes are very short, and there's a lot to cover in a short amount of time. But it definitely sticks to the story."
"The Shawshank Redemption" opens in Portland, Maine, when banker Andy Dufresne, played by Hunter Sparacino, arrives at Shawshank Prison to serve two consecutive life sentences for murdering his wife and her lover.
The year is 1947, and life at Shawshank is brutal.
Andy is befriended by lifer Ellis "Red" Redding, played by John Kahl, who procures a small rock hammer and a poster of Rita Hayworth for his new friend. As the story progresses, these two simple items provide the key to Dufresne's hope.
The theater company, meanwhile, formed in 2019, just before the COVID-19 lockdowns. Its first big production was a stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" in 2019.
Since that time, 225 Theatre Collective has been focusing on singular productions instead of full theater seasons. It has performed in both the LSU Studio Theatre and The Guru, where it will stage a series of dramatic storytelling, in "A Night of Scary Stories," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
"I guess for us, is we're so new, and we're so small that I don't see us having a season per se," Bartage said. "It's been a year since our last production, and we kind of like to stick to this time frame right before the LSU football season starts, because we have a lot of the new people coming in. The timing is perfect, for us, because it brings in as many people to see the show as possible. But the rest of our stuff that we do is just really pop-ups."
However, the company isn't ruling out a full theater season.
"I would like to have a season in the future, but right now we're just so small that I think I would get way ahead of myself if I did that," Bartage said.
In the end, Bartage knows there's really no need to be nervous. 225 Theatre Collective will be serving up the "Shawshank" audiences have come to love — the same story, where even in prison, hope springs eternal.