As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, shopping carts were left abandoned next to empty shelves that stock bottled water at a supermarket Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

While hurricanes can bring massive uncertainty, the approaching storm season can become less erratic by preparing your pantry beforehand. 

Sandra May, a LSU AgCenter curriculum coordinator, says gathering a two-week supply of food is recommended when a storm is approaching. 

"We always encourage people not to (prepare) at the last minute, when it's too late and the shelves are empty," May said. 

For the basics, May recommends a gallon of water per day per person to brush your teeth, flush the toilet and to drink. 

"Drinking water is No. 1 to keep hydrated," she said. "Water is the key." 

Check expiration dates and the condition of canned goods already in the pantry and have a supply of over-the-counter and prescription medication. She also recommends buying bandages, antiseptic, alcohol and hydrogen peroxide to prepare. 

Sandra May 2018.jpg

Sandra May, a LSU AgCenter curriculum coordinator.

If you're without heat or electricity, a hot plate can be helpful for cooking certain items, or buy single-serve items to avoid leftovers. Buy disposable plates, cups and utensils so you don't have to use your water supply to wash dishes. Keep or buy a manual can opener in case you're without electricity as well. 

To keep cold items refrigerated, store them in a cold place below 40 degrees. May said that bacteria can grow in the range of temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. 

For families with young children, May recommends a two-week supply of formula, snacks and jarred baby food. 

NO.iggyscupboard.adv.003.jpg

Canned goods sit on shelves at Iggy's Cupboard, Loyola University's food pantry, in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Don't forget pets. Keep water and food for them, too. 

May provided a list of nonperishable, shelf-stable foods for a family to prepare for a hurricane. 

Grains:

  • Whole grain bread
  • Whole wheat crackers
  • Bagged popcorn
  • Baked and/or whole-grain chips
  • Pretzels
  • Dry cereal
  • Rice cakes
  • Trail mix
  • Granola bars
BR.idawestside.083021 TS 11.jpg

Plaquemine residents Vincente Flores, left, and Marco Timoteo, right, head to their car with some last minute purchases from Roussel's Butcher Boy grocery store in that city, Sunday, August 29, 2021, as rain falls as Hurricane Ida advanced to the Louisiana coast then on its projected northward journey.

Protein:

  • Canned chicken, turkey, beef or fish (tuna, salmon, sardines)
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Peanut butter
  • Canned chili
  • Protein bars
  • Some hard meats, such as pepperoni and hard, packaged salami

Fruit:

  • Dried fruits or fruit leather
  • 100% fruit juices in individual containers
  • Canned fruit or fruit packaged in individual containers

Vegetables:

  • Canned vegetables
  • 100% vegetable juices in individual containers
  • Canned low-sodium soups

Dairy:

  • Shelf-stable milk or milk substitute, such as soy or almond milk
  • Boxed processed cheese

Other:

  • Bottled water — enough for drinking and brushing your teeth
  • Manual can opener
  • Disposable plates, cups, utensils and napkins

