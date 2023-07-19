While hurricanes can bring massive uncertainty, the approaching storm season can become less erratic by preparing your pantry beforehand.
Sandra May, a LSU AgCenter curriculum coordinator, says gathering a two-week supply of food is recommended when a storm is approaching.
"We always encourage people not to (prepare) at the last minute, when it's too late and the shelves are empty," May said.
For the basics, May recommends a gallon of water per day per person to brush your teeth, flush the toilet and to drink.
"Drinking water is No. 1 to keep hydrated," she said. "Water is the key."
Check expiration dates and the condition of canned goods already in the pantry and have a supply of over-the-counter and prescription medication. She also recommends buying bandages, antiseptic, alcohol and hydrogen peroxide to prepare.
If you're without heat or electricity, a hot plate can be helpful for cooking certain items, or buy single-serve items to avoid leftovers. Buy disposable plates, cups and utensils so you don't have to use your water supply to wash dishes. Keep or buy a manual can opener in case you're without electricity as well.
To keep cold items refrigerated, store them in a cold place below 40 degrees. May said that bacteria can grow in the range of temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
For families with young children, May recommends a two-week supply of formula, snacks and jarred baby food.
Don't forget pets. Keep water and food for them, too.
May provided a list of nonperishable, shelf-stable foods for a family to prepare for a hurricane.
Grains:
- Whole grain bread
- Whole wheat crackers
- Bagged popcorn
- Baked and/or whole-grain chips
- Pretzels
- Dry cereal
- Rice cakes
- Trail mix
- Granola bars
Protein:
- Canned chicken, turkey, beef or fish (tuna, salmon, sardines)
- Nuts and seeds
- Peanut butter
- Canned chili
- Protein bars
- Some hard meats, such as pepperoni and hard, packaged salami
Fruit:
- Dried fruits or fruit leather
- 100% fruit juices in individual containers
- Canned fruit or fruit packaged in individual containers
Vegetables:
- Canned vegetables
- 100% vegetable juices in individual containers
- Canned low-sodium soups
Dairy:
- Shelf-stable milk or milk substitute, such as soy or almond milk
- Boxed processed cheese
Other:
- Bottled water — enough for drinking and brushing your teeth
- Manual can opener
- Disposable plates, cups, utensils and napkins