Pottery plus a party
Learn three methods of hand-building pottery at this two-hour Brass by Circa 1857 event at 6 p.m. Saturday on North Boulevard. Then, hop on the Pedal Pub with your classmates and cycle through historic downtown Baton Rouge for an hour while sipping wine or a drink you pick up along the way. $90. eventbrite.com.
Play at the café
The Baton Rouge Irish Club will host performances of Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape” at Café Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Screenings of several of the winning short films from the club’s 2022 Film Festival will be shown. $20. eventbrite.com.
'Mama's Gun'
The show mixes concert dance, hip-hop theater and storytelling to explore the heart and physical labor of mothering from infancy to adulthood, and look at mothers of unjustly slain Black and Brown youth. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $30. manshiptheatre.org.