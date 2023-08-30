Bye-bye Bayou
It's the final weekend of the 2023 season at Blue Bayou Water Park, 18142 Perkins Road East. The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Labor Day. There will be limited attractions available at discounted admission prices. bluebayou.com.
Roll 'em
Cult Classic Convention Baton Rouge comes to Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave., on Saturday and Sunday. The gathering of cult classic movie fans will offer art, collectibles, props and celebrity guests in all genres. allevents.in.
Get set to shine
An NQC model casting/talent search will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Baton Rouge Botanic Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd. Women should wear all-black casual attire and heels. Models, singers, dancers or other talented women are sought. eventbrite.com.