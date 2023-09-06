Sing it, baby!
Disco queens, pop sensations, show-tune virtuosos, western wonders — Mother's Lounge, 143 3rd St., will welcome all of them for Sunday Karaoke: Unleash Your Inner Diva at 8 p.m. Sunday. Be whoever you want to be when you get your turn at the mike. For more info, check the club's Facebook page.
Just for laughs
The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe hosts its monthly comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hartley/Vey Theatres, North Boulevard. No, you don't really get dinner, but you do get to enjoy live, interactive improv games. Rated R-ish. $7. manshiptheatre.org.
Feast for the senses
"James Hood's Beautifica," a 360 journey fusing music and animation through worlds real and imagined, will be screened at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road, at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The show is suitable for ages 6 and older. $12 and up. lasm.org.