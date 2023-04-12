Got game?
The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing theirs to the Raising Cane's River Center Arena at 2 p.m. Sunday for a matchup against the Washington Generals. Expect amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism and nonstop fun. Tickets start at $14. ticketmaster.com
Life of the party
The band Sugar Shaker is first up for the Live After Five free concert series, which kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Rhorer Plaza downtown. Don't forget your dancing shoes. Presented by the Downtown Business Association each Friday this spring (except for May 12). downtownbatonrouge.org
Doc screening
Experience "Hollow Tree" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Manship Theatre. The film follows three teenagers coming of age in their sinking homeland of Louisiana. A Q&A with the filmmaker follows. Not rated. Tickets are $14. manshiptheatre.org