Get gardening
The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will present a free Garden Discoveries series event, “Using Native Plants in Your Garden,” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood. These plants can add color, diversity and a habitat for birds and other wildlife. ebrpl.com/calendar
Hometown hip-hop
Baton Rouge native and national recording artist Kevin Gates returns to the city for a 7 p.m. Friday show at the River Center Arena. Special guests will be Lakeya, Finesse2tymes and Day Day Susta. $95 and up. www.ticketmaster.com
Calling all pugs
The Baton Rouge Pug Group's "Yappy Hour" takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the canine-friendly bar, Pelican to Mars, 2678 Government St. Humans must be 21 or older. Bring water bowl for your pet. Rain or shine. https://www.facebook.com/groups/254968402066614/