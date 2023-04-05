NO.lairises.031023.04.JPG

How do you grow Louisiana irises in your own garden? Find out Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood. 

 FILE PHOTO

Get gardening

The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will present a free Garden Discoveries series event, “Using Native Plants in Your Garden,” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood. These plants can add color, diversity and a habitat for birds and other wildlife. ebrpl.com/calendar

Hometown hip-hop

Baton Rouge native and national recording artist Kevin Gates returns to the city for a 7 p.m. Friday show at the River Center Arena. Special guests will be Lakeya, Finesse2tymes and Day Day Susta. $95 and up. www.ticketmaster.com

Calling all pugs

The Baton Rouge Pug Group's "Yappy Hour" takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the canine-friendly bar, Pelican to Mars, 2678 Government St. Humans must be 21 or older. Bring water bowl for your pet. Rain or shine.  https://www.facebook.com/groups/254968402066614/