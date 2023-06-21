Homecoming concert
Lake Charles native Jen Kober brings her original blend of stand-up, storytelling and improvised rock 'n' roll comedy to the Manship Theatre on Friday. Tickets are $40-$50 and include a meet-and-greet after the show, with complimentary food. manshiptheatre.org.
Breaking the code
Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club will host its Amateur Radio Field Day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park Observatory. Free activities (for ages 8 and older) include writing your name in Morse code, and wirelessly talking to people by phone and in Morse code. arrl.org.
Swim, bike, run
The 8th annual Freedom Fest Triathlon and Duathlon will take place at 348 W. Main St. and on False River in New Roads on Sunday. Open to all age groups. Racing starts at 7:30 a.m. Awards presentation expected to start at 9:45 a.m. https://freedomfesttriathlon.com/.