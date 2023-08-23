Country rock rebel
Northeast Texan Koe Wetzel ("Hell Paso," "Something to Talk About"), a gold-selling singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer, brings his "The Road to Hell Paso" tour to the Raising Cane's River Center Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and up. ticketmaster.com.
Football fun
The Red Stick Farmers Market presents "Kickoff Countdown," a celebration that brings together LSU and Southern athletics personalities, live music by Amir Tubad Gray and a feast of flavors. Catch the fun from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Fifth and Main streets downtown. breada.org.
Opera on film
American soprano Renée Fleming, who's appeared with the Baton Rouge Symphony on a few occasions, explores Paris through the lens of opera in "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris" at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cinemark Perkins Rowe. Tickets are $19.79. fathomevents.com.