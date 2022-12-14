Take to the ice
The Raising Cane’s River Center will again be the site for "Ice Skating on the River," starting Friday. Sessions running 75 minutes will be available nearly every day until Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tickets are $20 and include skate rentals. https://raisingcanesrivercenter.com/ice-skating-on-the-river
See 'The Nutcracker'
"The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" is back on its home stage at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre this weekend. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre performances will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $30 and up. https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-3/
Make it to 'Miracle'
The holiday pop-up "Miracle On Bennington at The Station," 4608 Bennington Ave., expands with its first Family Day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Santa and Mrs. Claus photo opportunities, festive face painting and other surprises. Admission is free. TheStationBR.com