Walk with the animals
Follow a trail decorated with 50-plus illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday figures at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo's "Zoolights." Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., gates; 9 p.m., grounds, 3601 Thomas Road. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. www.brzoo.org
Learn about skygazing
The Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road, hosts its Friday Night Lecture Series from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., covering sky-gazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events, and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 13+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu
Hear some holiday tunes
Catch "Let it Snow: A Holiday Music Journey" at 1 p.m. Friday at LASM's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Paired with animation and full-dome scenery, hear classics from Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Brenda Lee and Trans Siberian Orchestra. Regular admission. lasm.org