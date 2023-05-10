An evening of art
Mid-City Merchants presents its annual Hot Art, Cool Nights event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Businesses from Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to the intersection of Government and 14th streets will host open houses. Free. https://www.midcitymerchantsbr.org/.
Cap the symphony season
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Series welcomes internationally-acclaimed Maestro Mariusz Smolij for its final series concert of the season. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre. For tickets, visit brso.org.
Check out some rides
The 7th annual Capital City Car Show takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bon Carre Business Park, 7389 Florida Blvd. Gathering automobile enthusiasts and fans alike with show cars and motorbikes, the event benefits nonprofit Project 70805. https://allevents.in/baton%20rouge/.
— Judy Bergeron