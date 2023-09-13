Live After Five
Hear the blues/rock/soul of the Chris LeBlanc Band to open the free downtown concert series' fall season from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. downtown. Dance, drink, eat and shop at the community event running each week through Oct. 27. downtownbr.org/live-after-five/.
Pool pawty
Yes, that's paws as in dogs as BREC opens Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave., to pups and their owners this weekend to close out the water park's season. There will be three sessions on Saturday and one on Sunday, with the first two based on dog's weight, and the last two for all weights. $5 per dog. brec.org.
A different Spidey
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert" takes the Academy Award-winning film and adds a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack, along with the women of The Broadway Sinfonietta. Tickets to the 7 p.m. Sunday show at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre are $35 and up. www.ticketmaster.com.