Take in nature
BREC's Frenchtown Road Conservation Area hosts "First Saturdays at Frenchtown" from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Activities will focus on connecting both nature lovers and nature novices alike with the inner workings of the site. Pre-registration required. $5. conservation@brec.org or (225) 218-4979
Learn about King
The "Heroes of African American History Series: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Baker Branch Library. Included will be a documentary about King, followed by a dialogue and commentary by Dr. Charles Vincent about King's life. (225) 778-5940 or ebrpl.com
See 3 films
An Evening with J.M. Stelly brings local filmmaker Stelly to the Manship Theatre starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. He'll present his next three feature films — "Abacus," "They Are Watching" and "Call of the Void" — for one night only. $12. manshiptheatre.org