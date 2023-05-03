Halfway to Halloween
The 10/31 Consortium is host for the Black and Orange Bash at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood. Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, DJ, dancing, the Mystic Vixens Dance Krewe, silent auction, best-dressed awards and door prizes. $40, adults; $15, child 12 and under, $15. https://1031consortium.com/
Hat tricks
Create your own stylish headpiece inspired by the Roaring '20s Prohibition Era at a fascinator workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Old State Capitol. All materials and instructions will be provided by local company Chapeaux. Spots are limited. $50; registration required. https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/
Walk for a cure
Saturday's Baton Rouge Team Hope Walk will benefit the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m. at BREC's Highland Road Grand Pavilion, 13653 Highland Road. To register and make a donation, go to https://louisiana.hdsa.org/.