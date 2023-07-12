Well of course there are more than three things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend, but these are our top three picks. Notice they're all happening inside and that's a good thing as highs are staying in the mid-90s … again.
Cool cars
The annual indoor car show at the Raising Cane's River Center returns Saturday with a new name — Bayou Motor Fest. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., see muscle cars, classic cars, imports, exotics, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles and more. Adults, $20; children, $5. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
Hang with family
The laughs start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe's monthly cabaret-style improv comedy show in the Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Theatre. The live, interactive improv games are rated R-ish. Tickets are $12. manshiptheatre.org.
Catch a show
The Molly Ringwalds take the audience back to the '80s at 9 p.m. Friday at the Varsity Theatre. Over at L'Auberge's newly reopened Edge Bar, Baton Rouge band Phat Hat gets patrons out on the dance floor, also at 9 p.m. Friday.
— Judy Bergeron