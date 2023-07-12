NO.covlions.022520.1762.jpg

Herman Dutreix's license plate removes all doubt about the year of his classic Chevy as the Covington Lions Club rolls to the theme, ‘I can Seafood Clearly Now in 2020,’ on Mardi Gras in Covington Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Restaurateur Pat Gallagher reigned as Parade Grand Marshal and musician Vince Vance as Celebrity Grand Marshal. The procession included 18 floats, horses, trucks, wagons, classic cars, dancers, bands and marching krewes. The Krewe of Covington followed the Covington Lions Club parade. After the parades, the fun continued at the Covington Trailhead with a Covington Carnival Celebration, which featured music, kid’s activities, crafts, food and a second-line parade.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

Well of course there are more than three things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend, but these are our top three picks. Notice they're all happening inside and that's a good thing as highs are staying in the mid-90s … again.

Cool cars

The annual indoor car show at the Raising Cane's River Center returns Saturday with a new name — Bayou Motor Fest. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., see muscle cars, classic cars, imports, exotics, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles and more. Adults, $20; children, $5. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.

Hang with family

The laughs start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe's monthly cabaret-style improv comedy show in the Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Theatre. The live, interactive improv games are rated R-ish. Tickets are $12. manshiptheatre.org.‍

Catch a show

The Molly Ringwalds take the audience back to the '80s at 9 p.m. Friday at the Varsity Theatre. Over at L'Auberge's newly reopened Edge Bar, Baton Rouge band Phat Hat gets patrons out on the dance floor, also at 9 p.m. Friday.

— Judy Bergeron