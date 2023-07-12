Herman Dutreix's license plate removes all doubt about the year of his classic Chevy as the Covington Lions Club rolls to the theme, ‘I can Seafood Clearly Now in 2020,’ on Mardi Gras in Covington Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Restaurateur Pat Gallagher reigned as Parade Grand Marshal and musician Vince Vance as Celebrity Grand Marshal. The procession included 18 floats, horses, trucks, wagons, classic cars, dancers, bands and marching krewes. The Krewe of Covington followed the Covington Lions Club parade. After the parades, the fun continued at the Covington Trailhead with a Covington Carnival Celebration, which featured music, kid’s activities, crafts, food and a second-line parade.