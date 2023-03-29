Zippity Zoo Fest
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, will celebrate its 53rd birthday Saturday-Sunday with entertainment, activities, animal presentations, keeper chats, a photo contest winners display and free birthday cake. Regular admission applies. brzoo.org
Easter Marché
This egg-ceptional happening will feature 150-plus vendors and food trucks, photos, egg hunts, giveaways and more. It's all taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PARDS North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs. Follow Marché in the Park on Facebook.
Market at the Mill
Head over to 311 Mill St. in New Roads Friday-Sunday for this biannual shopping extravaganza with 135 vendors, early bird shopping Friday morning, photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt and more. https://www.marketatthemillnewroads.com/