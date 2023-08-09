Down the rabbit hole
Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program opens "Alice in Wonderland" at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Other performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 17-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, TBR Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $35, adults; $25, students and children. theatrebr.org.
Go bananas
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's BASF Kid's Lab, designed for children ages 6-12 and accompanying adults, takes the theme "Chemistry is Bananas" at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, 100 S. River Road. Regular admission applies. lasm.org.
Ceramic stories
The LSU Museum of Art's exhibit, "The Shaping of Us: Queerness in Ceramics," explores the LGBTQ+ community through the works of Joseph Kraft and Heather Mae Erickson. The show runs through Oct. 22, 100 Lafayette St. lsumoa.org.