An evening with LeRoux
Red Dragon Productions brings the hitmaking band Louisiana's LeRoux ("New Orleans Ladies") back to the Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Expects the classics and songs from their current album, "One of These Days." Tickets are $39.95-$59.95 at manshiptheatre.org.
Best of the neighborhood
Taste of Mid City, Baton Rouge's newest food festival, will offer the samplings from the area's top restaurants and chefs, live music and stuff for the kids. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Executive Center BR. Tickets are $8-$40 at eventbrite.com.
Plants for sale
Central Bloomers Garden Club will host its 25th Annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 16708 Chickasaw Avenue, Central. Proceeds will go to scholarships for students interested in pursuing a career in horticulture.