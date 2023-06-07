You say you don't have plans for this weekend? Well, here are three options for you, two of which involve the outdoors.
If the weather doesn't cooperate, there's always "Mary Poppins Jr." Enjoy the show!
Magical and memorable
Christian Community Theatre presents "Mary Poppins Jr.," based on the beloved Disney and Cameron Mackintosh classic musical, at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Performances are 6:30 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $29. manshiptheatre.org
Kidz Fest
It will be a day of fun for the younger set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Scotlandville Parkway (Badley Road at Veterans). Trail walk, 1K walk, 2K run, games, bookmobile, church choirs, kickball, health screenings, face painting and more. https://scotlandvillecdc.org/
Cookoff for a cause
A jambalaya cookoff will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker. The event happens along with the monthly Farmers Market and June Jeep Show. Proceeds go to the Friends Club, a social club for the special needs population. swampdonkeys225@gmail.com