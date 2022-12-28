peppa pig1

Catch the musical 'Peppa Pig's Adventure' at 6 p.m. Friday at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Swine show

If you have little ones, you're probably familiar with Nick Jr.'s "Peppa the Pig." Now the 60-minute live musical version, "Peppa Pig's Adventure" comes to the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25-$65. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.

Downtown revelry

The Red Stick drops at midnight as fireworks dazzle over the Mississippi River. But before that, there's entertainment at the free Red Stick Revelry starting at 8 p.m. Saturday in Davis Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square. www.redstickrevelry.com.

For the kiddos

Children can ring in 2023 a little early at two events Saturday: At noon in Town Square, the Red Stick will rise on the pole in preparation for its midnight descent, along with a singalong; Noon Year's Eve runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knock Knock Children's Museum. knockknockmuseum.org.

View comments