Swine show
If you have little ones, you're probably familiar with Nick Jr.'s "Peppa the Pig." Now the 60-minute live musical version, "Peppa Pig's Adventure" comes to the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25-$65. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
Downtown revelry
The Red Stick drops at midnight as fireworks dazzle over the Mississippi River. But before that, there's entertainment at the free Red Stick Revelry starting at 8 p.m. Saturday in Davis Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square. www.redstickrevelry.com.
For the kiddos
Children can ring in 2023 a little early at two events Saturday: At noon in Town Square, the Red Stick will rise on the pole in preparation for its midnight descent, along with a singalong; Noon Year's Eve runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knock Knock Children's Museum. knockknockmuseum.org.