Memorial music
The Baton Rouge Concert Band will honor those who lost their lives while defending our country at a Memorial Day concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The concert is free. brcb.org.
Grab a bowl
The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival runs Friday-Sunday at the Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd. In addition to plenty of the Louisiana delicacy, there will be music, a cookoff, a carnival and a car show. Admission and parking is free. jambalayafestival.net.
Time to groove
Red Stick Social and the Electric Depot again present the Groovin' on the Grass Fest on Saturday. Local vendors, free live music, state of the art bowling, indoor and outdoor seating, and Cajun cuisine will be available. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the music starts at 1:30 p.m. https://redsticksocial.com/happening/