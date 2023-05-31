matilda 5

The school kids gather for class in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's 'Matilda the Musical Jr.'

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY TODD HENRY

Small but mighty

Annalee Templet, 12, plays the title lead in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "Matilda the Musical Jr.," opening Friday. Matilda's a precocious book lover with telekinesis. Find out more about the summer production: playmakersbr.org

A weekend with Walker

The eighth annual Walker Percy Weekend festival runs Friday-Saturday in St. Francisville. Hear from respected Southern writers and commentators from across the country. Also, fine food, live music, walking tours, craft beer and bourbon. Tickets start at $100. bontempstix.com

This one's for the birds

The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center opens early for this morning hike to identify various bird species from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. The hike will be led by a member of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society. Regular admission applies. braudubon.org