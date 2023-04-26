Hero hunt
"Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero" continues its run at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena through Sunday. Get set for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $44. ticketmaster.com
Follow the paint
BREC Greenway hosts Art Walk on the Scotlandville Parkway, 3200 Harding Blvd., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. An InstaTrail will lead patrons to new photography art installations, created by AARP and BREC volunteers. Also planned are music and other activities. Free.
Go fly a kite
Kite Fest Louisiané returns to the WBR Soccer Complex, 3383 Rosedale Road, Saturday-Sunday. Along with two days of kite-flying, there are design competitions, kite-making workshops, show kite demonstrations and fireworks on Saturday night. www.westbatonrouge.net.