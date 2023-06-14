Quartet by candlelight
In celebration of Pride Month, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra String Quartet will perform the music of queer icons including Elton John, Lady Gaga and Sam Smith on Friday and Saturday night at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Tickets are $30-$50 at brso.org.
Friday is Bloomsday
The Baton Rouge Irish Club will present its annual dinner-theater style evening of Irish literature, music and dance in honor of James Joyce at Café Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. Doors open at 6 p.m.; program starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, food and beverage extra. (225) 924-6437.
Juneteenth jam
Scotland Saturdays & Levitt AMP Music Series Juneteenth Celebration starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at Scotlandville Plaza, 8551 Scotland Ave. Live music will be by Tiyah and 3rd Eye Music Group, with local vendors providing food and other products for purchase. Scotlandsaturdays@gmail.com.