End of Indy
The much-anticipated fifth and final chapter in the "Indiana Jones" franchise, subtitled "And the Dial of Destiny," opens in theaters Friday. Harrison Ford is Jones, who's racing to get back a legendary artifact that could change the course of history. fandango.com.
Farmers + arts
The Red Stick Farmers Market and the Baton Rouge Arts Market team up to host Star Spangled Saturday at the Market, Fifth and Main streets downtown. From 8 a.m. to noon, peruse both markets and enjoy live music while the kids participate in engaging activities. breada.org.
Putts for Paws
Cat Haven's second annual mini golf event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at All Star Lanes, 9829 Airline Highway. All sales of tickets, food, or beverages will go toward helping the cats and kittens of Baton Rouge. Tickets will be $10, general admission; $25, ticket plus food. www.cathaven.org.