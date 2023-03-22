NAO TRINIDAD1

The Nao Trinidad is a Spanish-built replica of the 16th-century flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, the first to sail around the world

 PROVIDED PHOTO FROM USS KIDD

See the tall ship

It's the final weekend to go aboard the NAO Trinidad tall ship docked next to the USS Kidd downtown. Friday and Saturday tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person (children under 5 with an adult are free) and include access to the Kidd's museum and both ships. www.usskidd.com.

Get some gumbo

Head over to St. James Episcopal Church on  Friday — it's a Baton Rouge Lenten tradition. Shrimp or chicken and sausage gumbo is served (dine-in, take-out or drive-thru pickup for pre-orders) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $12 and up. stjamesgumbo.square.site.

Pick out some plants

The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Plant Sale at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Select from thousands of locally grown perennials, annuals and succulents. The plant sale is free and open to the public. ebrmg.wildapricot.org.