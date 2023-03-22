See the tall ship
It's the final weekend to go aboard the NAO Trinidad tall ship docked next to the USS Kidd downtown. Friday and Saturday tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person (children under 5 with an adult are free) and include access to the Kidd's museum and both ships. www.usskidd.com.
Get some gumbo
Head over to St. James Episcopal Church on Friday — it's a Baton Rouge Lenten tradition. Shrimp or chicken and sausage gumbo is served (dine-in, take-out or drive-thru pickup for pre-orders) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $12 and up. stjamesgumbo.square.site.
Pick out some plants
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Plant Sale at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Select from thousands of locally grown perennials, annuals and succulents. The plant sale is free and open to the public. ebrmg.wildapricot.org.