Spoof Night!
The 2005 film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" is the subject of some good-hearted ribbing at this interactive movie experience at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $12. manshiptheatre.org
A magical journey
Classical Chinese dance, dynamic animated backdrops and all-original orchestral works are in store at "Shen Yun: China Before Communism." Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre. Tickets start at $80. https://raisingcanesrivercenter.com/
Arts evening
Baton Rouge Gallery again hosts its annual Surreal Salon Soiree from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The party combines art, music and tons of costumed creativity. Tickets, which include drinks, are $40, advance; $50, door. batonrougegallery.org