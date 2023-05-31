Small but mighty
Annalee Templet, 12, plays the title lead in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "Matilda the Musical Jr.," opening Friday. Matilda's a precocious book lover with telekinesis. Find out more about the summer production, Page ?????D. playmakersbr.org
A weekend with Walker
The eighth annual Walker Percy Weekend festival runs Friday-Saturday in St. Francisville. Hear from respected Southern writers and commentators from across the country. Also, fine food, live music, walking tours, craft beer and bourbon. Tickets start at $100. bontempstix.com
This one's for the birds
The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center opens early for this morning hike to identify various bird species from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. The hike will be led by a member of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society. Regular admission applies. braudubon.org