Broadway style
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre presents "Broadway at the Ballet," an evening of dance opening its new season, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Tickets are $60, $70 at door. Light hors d'eouvres, cash bar for beer and wine, and a silent auction. batonrougeballet.org.
Wedding bells
You are cordially invited to attend Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Tony 'n Tina's Wedding" running through Sunday at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Center, 9595 Florida Blvd. It's been described as "like a real wedding, only funnier." Tickets are $50. theatrebr.org.
'Celestial' celebration
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosts an Art After Hours Launch Party for its newest exhibition, "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The show features eight artists searching for answers to life’s mysteries by combining art and science. $25, nonmembers; free for members. lasm.org.