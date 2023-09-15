Tired of your playlist? Algorithm not doing it for you? Here are four albums to check out this month.
Jon Batiste — "World Music Radio"
In recent years, Jon Batiste has been one of New Orleans' most visible musical exports, with his tenure as Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" bandleader followed up by 2021's Grammy-winning breakout album "We Are."
"World Music Radio" is something of a loose concept album, taking the form of (as the title suggests) a world music radio show.
Anything Batiste does these days is worth a listen, and the genre-bending, musically varied album makes for a slow-burning delight.
Various — "Funky Funky New Orleans, Vol. 7"
New York's Tuff City Records collects obscure blues, jazz, funk, soul and R&B sides from across the country. "Funky Funky New Orleans Vol. 7" is the latest in a series of albums collecting hard-to-find New Orleans funk sides from different eras, this one focusing on the period from 1968 to 1978.
Lana Del Rey — "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"
Since 2012, Lana Del Rey has made a career of moody, wistful pop. The atmospheric "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," released earlier this year, provides plenty of what Del Rey's fans are after.
Melancholy and introspection color the album, though, true to form, there's no shortage of pop hooks.
Neil Young — "Chrome Dreams"
The '70s were a fruitful time for Neil Young. Not only did he come out with a string of classic albums, but also the wealth of material he left in the vault is truly astounding.
"Chrome Dreams" is a case in point. Originally slated for release in 1977, it made way for the (inferior) "American Stars and Bars" and instead did the rounds as an obscure bootleg release. It was ultimately cannibalized to the point where all of the songs were released in one version or another, so there's nothing new here tune-wise: however, hearing a bunch of Young's finest songs ("Pocahontas," "Like a Hurricane," "Powderfinger," etc.) in their original and intended manner is quite something.