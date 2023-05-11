Baton Rouge is big on the arts and that's a good thing. Welcome to a new monthly Red feature which will offer four recommendations on productions, concerts or exhibits not to miss in the area.
'Emmett Till: An Opera'
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
Opera Southern of Southern University will perform Charles Lloyd Jr.'s "Emmett Till: An Opera in Three Acts" at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, May 16 and 18.
Tickets are $35-$75 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
'Little Women'
Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
The Young Actors Program opens an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic story "Little Women" on Friday, May 19. The show runs through Sunday, May 21, and again from Thursday through Sunday, May 25-28.
Tickets are $25-$30 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Historical Happy Hour
West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
The museum will feature a performance by Ashley Orlando and the Florida Street Blowhards from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, on its Juke Joint stage in this monthly program.
Admission is free. Call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
'Spring Art Show'
Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway
The Elizabethan Gallery's newly opened "Spring Art Show" continues through Saturday, June 22. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.
— Robin Miller