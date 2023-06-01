When you're looking for something to watch, scroll past all the drama, comedy, horror and more that get prominent placement on streaming platforms. There, you'll stumble upon stories surrounding real people, events and topics that will inform while they entertain.
"LENOX HILL": Medicine is fascinating, and when it's real life, it's even more compelling. Case in point, this nine-episode documentary series in which viewers shadow four doctors at the famous Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Not only do we watch as two brain surgeons, one emergency room physician and a chief resident OBGYN see patients, debate treatment plans and often, perform surgery, we also get a glimpse into their home life those precious hours spent away from Lenox Hill. (Netflix)
"THE SHOW MUST GO ON: THE QUEEN & ADAM LAMBERT STORY": When the iconic band and the "American Idol" runner-up-who-should-have-won first shared the stage, it was magic — rock 'n' roll magic. The 90-minute 2019 doc takes fans along for the ride as Lambert, no would-be Freddie Mercury imitator, earns his place in the band, his own star power, masterful vocals and showmanship undeniable. (Netflix)
"INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR": The 50-year-old actress known best for the films "Cruel Intentions," "The Sweetest Thing" and "Hellboy" offers an unflinching and heart-wrenching look inside her current hell — living with multiple sclerosis. (Discovery+)
"WE BOUGHT A FUNERAL HOME": There are copious home makeover shows, but none quite like this one. "Our family is, we're a bunch of weirdos," Heather Blumberg states unapologetically a couple of minutes into the series' first episode. No kidding. The Canadian family of four has just purchased a 12,000-square-foot brick mansion in Toronto last used as a mortuary. Subsequent episodes take viewers through the renovation process as the Blumbergs transform the tomb into their new home. (Max)