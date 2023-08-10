Here are four free-of-charge events happening in the Baton Rouge area this week.
Watch for meteors
Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road
BREC, LSU and the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society are hosts for this free four-hour viewing session from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. Be on the lookout for the Perseid meteor shower, and a telescope will be available for viewing other celestial objects. For ages 6 and older. https://hrpo.lsu.edu/event/perseid-meteor-shower/
Refuge talk
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Just outside Baton Rouge along the Comite River, a 250-acre wildlife refuge offers fishing ponds, air rifle and archery ranges, picnic facilities, and other outdoor amenities.
Biologist Joelle Constant, manager of Waddill Wildlife Refuge, part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday. She'll talk about the history of the refuge and its current purpose and functions. She will also discuss upcoming events for kids and adults, as well as outreach programs offered to the public. The free talk is part of the Library’s Special Collections Lecture Series. ebrpl.com.
65 artists, 1 place
Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane
The Art Guild of Louisiana’s "River Road Show," a national juried and judged competition, is on display until Sept. 25.
The gallery is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The show features work by 65 artists from all over the nation who paint in various mediums. artguildlouisiana.org.
Let's meditate
Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway
Some quiet introspection can help you stay grounded when life gets stressful. Geared to 20-somethings, this seminar takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The purpose of meditation, its benefits and some techniques to help you find your center will be discussed. ebrpl.com.