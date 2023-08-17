Vibin’ Yoga
Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road
This free workout combines traditional yoga techniques with the rhythms and flows of hip-hop music.
No experience is needed for the Wednesday session, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Warmth of the Earth Pottery
BREC's Sharp Road Park, 501 Sharp Road
Spark your creativity while shaping and molding clay into beautiful pieces of artwork.
The free class introduces basic pottery techniques. Participants will be allowed to create, paint and glaze their individual pieces. The finished product will then be fired by the instructor.
Sessions run from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. pturner@brec.org.
Teen STEAM: Keva Planks
Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road
Attention, teens.
Head over to the library at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to build giant wooden models or participate in a series of engineering challenges with Keva construction planks. (225) 756-1140.
Get organized
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Alyssa Trosclair, a certified professional organizer, leads the session "Why Am I Disorganized?" at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The free presentation will explore the reasons why you are disorganized and what might be holding you back from reaching your organizing goals.
Registration is available at ebrpl.com/calendar or by calling (225) 231-3750.
—Judy Bergeron