Playtime
Shadowbrook Club House, 2601 Shadowbrook Drive, Baton Rouge
Lagniappe Dulcimer Society will participate in worldwide Play Music on the Porch Day at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with an acoustic instrument is invited to join the society for this event.
For more information, call Helen Bankston at (225) 953-1382.
Decorative arts lecture
Fifth floor, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge
"Reclaiming African American Traditions in the Decorative Arts" will be the subject of Dr. Lauren Cross' free lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Cross is the Gail-Oxford associate curator of American Decorative Arts at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.
For more info, visit www.lsumoa.org.
Walk or wade
BREC's Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge
Situated on the LSU Lake, stroll the sand beach to the water's edge to cool off those feet. Then, gets some steps in on the park's 0.25 miles of hard surface walking trails.
There's also a handicapped-accessible pier, a new pedestrian bridge and a new exercise station. All amenities are ADA compliant including new sidewalks, benches and a new water fountain. brec.org.
Hooked on history
Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
If you're diving into your family's history, the Archives houses books on general histories, census indexes, immigration schedules, church records, family histories and a computerized database of more than 2 million names.
While there, also check out the Baton Rouge Art League Collection of WPA paintings and original public art in a variety of media; and the World War I Poster Collection. sos.la.gov.
— Judy Bergeron