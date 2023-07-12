Who doesn't like free? Take your pick from these won't-cost-you-a-dime happenings in Baton Rouge this week.
Telling stories
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting, in support and celebration of the new PBS three-part miniseries "Southern Storytellers," has two free events planned for Saturday.
"Spinning Yarn: The Tradition of Southern Storytelling," geared to adults, takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Three well-known storytellers sharing their tales will be:
- Angela Davis: A Louisiana native, Davis has shared her Louisiana stories with audiences in 100-plus countries. Known as “The Yarnspinner,” Davis uses storytelling to introduce audiences to imaginative literature, history, and cultures from around the world.
- Mona Lisa Saloy, Ph.D.: Serving as Louisiana’s poet laureate, Saloy is an award-winning author, folklorist, educator and scholar of Creole culture. She is the Conrad N. Hilton Endowed Professor of English at Dillard University. Her book, "Red Beans & Ricely Yours," won the T.S. Eliot Prize as well as the PEN/Oakland Josephine Miles Award.
- Nathan Willis: An Emmy-Award winning filmmaker, Willis has directed documentaries that have appeared on Vice and NBC News. His first feature-length documentary, "Rap Squad," won a Mid-America Emmy and aired on PBS and LPB as part of the Reel South anthology series.
Their talks will follow a 30-minute preview of the PBS series. LPB Executive Producer Linda Midgett will moderate.
The second program, designed for children and running the same time as the above, will be "Ziggy's Arts Adventure with Storytelling."
Space alien Ziggy, puppet star of the LPB digital series "Ziggy's Arts Advenure!", and friends share Louisiana stories and songs. Afterward, the LPB education team will help kids build their own "Arts Adventure" puppet and create an original story or play starring their own puppet character.
"Southern Storytellers" premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 1, on LPB, PBS, and the PBS and LPB Apps.
LSU Museum of Natural Science
119 Foster Hall, LSU campus
The museum houses a research staff studying mammals, birds, fishes, reptiles and amphibians, fossils and more.
It houses the most active and third-largest university-based collection of birds in the world and the largest collection of genetic resources (DNA samples) in the world.
The exhibit area includes nine habitat dioramas; displays of the mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians of Louisiana; and the first Mike the Tiger.
Admission is free and hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Pajama Party Movie Night
Jones Creek Library Children's Room, 6222 Jones Creek Road
For ages 4 and older plus families, the free event is set for 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
The movie is "Lyle Lyle Crocodile," where a young boy, Josh, soon becomes friends with Lyle, a singing crocodile living in the attic of his New York home. When Lyle is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, they must show the world that there's nothing wrong with a big, singing crocodile.
Kids, feel free to wear your pajamas and bring a blanket or stuffie to snuggle with during the film. No registration necessary.