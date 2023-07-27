Another free football camp
BREC’s Memorial Sports Complex, 1702 Foss St.
Former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals player Jeremy Hill is partnering with BREC Athletics for its fourth NFL camp of the summer from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Louisiana Youth Football also is a partner in the clinics, which will focus on mentorship and developing player skill sets on and off the field through the leadership of local prominent football professionals.
The clinic will provide an opportunity to bring youth, ages 6-14, together for a fun, safe and engaging day of learning.
Registration for the event is open at https://www.brec.org/calendar/detail/jeremy-hill-football-camp/6991
Write Time! with Boo Milton
River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
Write Time!, a free poetry and general creative writing session for adults ages 18-33, takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Beginners and seasoned writers will enjoy creating poems and spoken word pieces while connecting with other creatives. The event is hosted by media personality Boo Milton with a live DJ and refreshments.
Register for the session at ebrpl.com/calendar or by emailing programs@ebrpl.com.
More to do: Upcoming music and comedy shows in Baton Rouge
Playtime for the pooch
Raising Cane's Dog Park, 1442 City Park Ave.
From sunrise to sunset, the public park is open to dogs and their owners. There's a main, large dog area and a small dog section. The small dog enclosure is found at the center of the dog park under a big tree and behind the shaded benches.
The park has plenty of benches and tall, mature trees for shade. There also are water fountains and kiddie pools for dogs to enjoy during the summer.
Other Raising Cane's dog parks are located at Forest Community Park and Zachary Community Park.
Back to School Scavenger Hunt
Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway
Kids can stop by the library any day in August to search for storybook children and animals, who just finished their day at school and are hiding in the children’s room.
Can you help the library staff find all of them? Children who participate will be entered into weekly prize drawings during the entire month.