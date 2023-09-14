Lecture with author Chris Kennedy
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Kennedy, who wrote "Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet," will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday as part of the library's Special Collections Lecture Series.
Aillet was head football coach at Tech for more than 25 years. He was born in New York and came to Louisiana as a young child in 1907 on an Orphan Train. He was adopted by the Joseph Aillet family, went to school in New Orleans, and earned a degree from Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Lafayette, now known as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. After a distinguished career at Tech, the football stadium was named after him and dedicated in his honor in 1972.
Reconstruction in Louisiana
Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
Historian Dr. Charles Vincent will talk about the often-overlooked period of Reconstruction in Louisiana and its impact on the Black community.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and the all-ages talk begins at 6 p.m.
Vincent, a distinguished professor in American history with a specific focus on the Reconstruction era, will give a comprehensive lecture on this pivotal time in the state's history. His talk will delve into the challenges, triumphs and evolving dynamics experienced by the Black community in Louisiana as they navigated the complex landscape of societal change following the Civil War.
Pirates in Pajamas
River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
The library will celebrate “Talk Like a Pirate Day!” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas or pirate garb and bring a favorite stuffed animal. They'll listen to "Pirates in Pajamas" by Caroline Crowe, then fold and decorate a paper pirate hat for their stuffed animal.
Loyal to the Soil
BREC's Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
Whether you have a green thumb or are interested in learning more about gardening, check out the Loyal to the Soil Gardening program.
The program, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, offers the opportunity to contribute your time and expertise to grow nutritious foods, socialize with others and pass on cross-generational knowledge to younger community members.
— Judy Bergeron