Bromeliad show
The Bromeliad Society of Baton Rouge will host its 48th annual show and sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7650 Independence Blvd.
The public is invited to view the tropical plant display at no charge.
For more info, call (225) 324-6250.
Movies on the Plaza
The Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., will screen the animated family-friendly feature "Luca" at 7 p.m. Friday on the big screen. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. S.A.B.’s Snowball Shoppe will be on-site to sell cool treats, and, as always, there will be an after-movie dance party.
For more info, visit www.ebrpl.com.
Mighty Women
Mighty Women with Claudia Hayden in Concert takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Planetarium, 100 S. River Road.
This free event is sponsored by the La Capitale Chapter of the Links, Inc. To reserve a ticket, go to tinyurl.com/ClaudiaHaydenMightyWomen.
Free First Sunday
On the first Sunday of each month, visitors can enjoy free admission to local museums, including Capitol Park Museum, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, LSU Center for River Studies, Louisiana's Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation.
Note that museum participation is subject to change. Call the attractions to confirm or with any questions.
— Judy Bergeron