Movie in the Garden: Fae Fest Edition
Independence Community Park (Botanical Garden/Theatre Lawn), 7500 Independence Blvd.
A magical day full of whimsy and lore is in store from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite FAE costume and enjoy whimsical and fun activities with a FAE twist. Planned are movies, games, strolling entertainment, FAE folk, face painters, crafts and other family entertainment. Admission is free for fairies, sprites, gnomes and elves of all ages. brec.org.
Busking by Visit Baton Rouge
Courtyard Marriott, 360 Third St.
Catch some smooth jazz from Lazzaro and Dee between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. The duo will be performing in front of the hotel's Starbucks.
Live After Five finale
Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St.
The free spring concert series wraps up Friday with a performance by Press 1 for English. The band will be playing everything from classic rock to R&B between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. downtownbatonrouge.org.
Solo exhibits by 2 local artists
Manship Theatre's art galleries, 100 Lafayette St.
The Jones Walker Foyer Gallery is showing Keith Douglas' exhibit, "K Douglas: Creative Virtuoso." In his artist's statement, Douglas explains that most of his works depict what he witnessed in the New Orleans neighborhood where he grew up.
This show focuses on jazz and ladies in church.
Upstairs in the Gallery at the Manship Theatre, Jennifer Carwile's exhibit, "Nature as Muse: The Art of Jennifer Carwile," explores patterns in nature, including those in wood, waves of the Gulf, soil erosion and those found in the animal world.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
— Judy Bergeron