Kids barely home for the summer and already bored? Check out these fun AND free events and attractions.
Make a visit to Mike
Before it gets sweltering hot, stop by the Mike the Tiger Habitat between Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU.
The live Bengal mascot's 15,000-square-foot living space includes lush planting, a live oak tree, a waterfall and a stream evolving from a rocky backdrop overflowing with plants and trees. mikethetiger.com/mikes-habitat.
Trip to the top
Have you visited the State Capitol lately? Tour the historic structure, 900 N. 3rd St., and don't miss taking the elevator to the tower where you can get a view of the city you won't soon forget.
The Capitol is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; observation deck from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deck also includes a gift shop with hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a guided tour, contact Capitol staff. crt.state.la.us/tourism/welcome-centers/state-capitol/index.
Movies on the Plaza
The Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., will screen the animated family-friendly feature "Turning Red" at 7 p.m. Friday on the big screen. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. S.A.B.’s Snowball Shoppe will be on-site to sell cool treats, and, as always, there will be an after-movie dance party.
For more info, visit ebrpl.com.
Relax and unwind
Although not open on weekends right now due to construction, you can wander the grounds of the Cohn Arboretum, 12206 Foster Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Growing within the 16-acre attraction are more than 300 species of native and adaptable trees and shrubs, a fruit orchard, butterfly garden and bamboo collection.
The arboretum also is a great spot for bird watching, painting and drawing. brec.org/facility/CohnArboretum.