STEM Friday
Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road
Teens are invited to put their engineering skills to the test at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
How about building electric machines including catapults, race cars, cranes, three wheelers and bulldozers? Numerous kits will be available for all of these. (225) 778-5940.
All aboard!
Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders holds a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. View miniature train models and the running of model trains on a large track system.
This event happens on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
Poets’ Group
Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road
Unlock your inner poet with local sonneteer Caroline Derbes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Activities include trying to catch poems with bait-buckets of four-word prompts. Participants may also bring previously written pieces that they would like to share with the group. (225) 756-1140.
Tennis, anyone?
Independence Community Park, 7500 Independence Blvd.
For seniors 55 and older, BREC offers table tennis play from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
The sport stimulates mental alertness, concentration, and tactical strategy. It also develops mental acuity, improves reflexes, is easy on the joints, burns calories, offers a social outlet, improves balance and stimulates various parts of the brain. Email pturner@brec.org.