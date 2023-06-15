As summer's heat sets in, we're offering you three indoor activities this week, along with one outdoor event happening at 7 p.m.
Since it's Father's Day weekend, why not invite yours along?
The Daylight Detour
Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road
Geared to those 8 and older, the session is packed with information, from the latest on the asteroid Apophis to updates on all NASA, LSU and HRPO plans. You can also find out about all celestial events for the next 12 months.
The Daylight Detour runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. hrpo.lsu.edu
Movies on the Plaza
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Bring your chairs and blankets and settle in for the 1996 adventure comedy with a little animation, "Space Jam." The 90-minute flick stars Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Bill Murrary, among others.
The movie starts at 7 p.m. Friday. S.A.B.’s Snowball Shoppe will be selling cool treats, and, as always, there will be an after-movie dance party. ebrpl.com
Mansion tour
Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd.
The stately neoclassical mansion was the home to nine past governors of Louisiana, starting with Huey P. Long, until 1963. Check out the grand ballroom, the crystal chandeliers, the marble staircase and some of the most interesting wallpaper in town.
Tours are available from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (225) 342-9778
'The Roots of the Bayou'
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Local author Chad J. LeBlanc will discuss his book, subtitled "Acadians and Isleños on Bayou Lafourche," at 1 p.m. Saturday in the liibrary's large conference room No. 102. ebrpl.com