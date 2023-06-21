Astronomy, art, music and stretching — take your pick, they're all free in the Baton Rouge area over the next seven days. If you have a free event you'd like to promote, send the info to red@theadvocate.com. Submissions are due by noon Monday for publication on the following Friday.
Summer Astronomy Night
Landolt Astronomical Observatory, roof of Nicholson Hall on Tower Drive, LSU
The free, fun, family-friendly event for all ages will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The event will feature “How Earth Came to Be: From the Big Bang through Exploding Stars to Planet Formation” with assistant professor Matthew Penny, physics demos and astronomy viewing.
The observatory was built in the late 1930s and is not handicapped accessible.
Check https://www.facebook.com/LAOatLSU for weather updates that may affect event night.
Contemporary Fiber Artists exhibit
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
"Guardians, Harbingers & Sentinels" is the theme of a monthlong exhibit showcasing works by members of Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The show runs through June 30. In August, the works will be on display at the Ascension Parish Main Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
Experimental Music Night
Hopkins Black Box Theatre, Coates Hall, Room 137, LSU
Doctoral students in LSU's Experimental Music & Digital Media program, with guests from the University of North Texas, will present new compositions with found objects, electronics, guitar, two double basses and projections. Featuring Dylan Burchett, Erin Demastes and Hal Lambert, from LSU, and Kory Reeder and Conner Simmons, from UNT.
The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/LSUHBB/
Stretch it out
A free stretch class is set for 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Saturday at Woman’s Center for Wellness, 9637 Jefferson Highway.
Preregister on the Mindbody app or call (225) 924-8300.
Spiro stretch tools are provided. Space is limited, and participants should bring their yoga mat.