Artist Talk with Jennifer Carwile
Gallery at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
Carwile discusses her effort to strike a balance between realism and abstraction and explores her inspiration in the three sections of her exhibit: Waterscapes, Growth and Decay, and Tanzanian Dreams. RSVPs are not required but are highly appreciated for the talk at 1 p.m. Sunday. manshiptheatre.org.
Intro to Tabletop Roleplaying Games
Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway
If you're a 20-something interested in learning about tabletop roleplaying games, this workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday is designed for you. Popularized by Dungeons and Dragons, these games are a fun, cheap, and socially creative hobby. Learn the basics and even how to run games of your own. (225) 924-9384.
Yoga — Adult Leisure
Webb Memorial Park Recreation and Senior Center, 1351 Country Club Drive
Learn the foundations of yoga and begin to experience its transformational effects from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Explore body alignment and deep breathing while developing strength, flexibility, and balance in a supportive, relaxing environment. For those 55+. brec.org.
Free First Sunday
On the first Sunday of each month, visitors can enjoy free admission to local museums, including Capitol Park Museum, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, LSU Center for River Studies, Louisiana's Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation.
Note that museum participation is subject to change. Call the attractions to confirm or with any questions.
— Judy Bergeron